Rye Stops 42/43 for First Home Win as Petes Beat Battalion

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

North Bay Battalion's Ethan Procyszyn and Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant on game night

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, November 23, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion at the PMC in front of their fifth sold-out crowd of the season. Peterborough won the game by a score of 4-1, winning their first game on home ice this season.

Peterborough native Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 42/43 for his first win at home, while also being named the game's first star. Braydon McCallum scored twice, while Gavin Bryant and Aiden Young also scored. Caden Taylor, Liam Ladds, and Martin Matejicek all picked up an assist in the game.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:53) - Braydon McCallum (1), Assists - Liam Ladds (5), Caden Taylor (5)

Peterborough Goal (7:44) - Gavin Bryant (3), Assist - Martin Matejicek (4)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (14:05) - Aiden Young (7), Unassisted

North Bay Goal (17:21) - Shamar Moses (4), Assists - Jacob Therrien (9), Jacob LeBlanc (22)

Third Period:

Peterborough Empty Net Goal (18:30) - Braydon McCallum (2), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 28, when they host the reigning OHL Champion London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

