Rye Stops 42/43 for First Home Win as Petes Beat Battalion
November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
North Bay Battalion's Ethan Procyszyn and Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant on game night
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, November 23, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion at the PMC in front of their fifth sold-out crowd of the season. Peterborough won the game by a score of 4-1, winning their first game on home ice this season.
Peterborough native Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 42/43 for his first win at home, while also being named the game's first star. Braydon McCallum scored twice, while Gavin Bryant and Aiden Young also scored. Caden Taylor, Liam Ladds, and Martin Matejicek all picked up an assist in the game.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:53) - Braydon McCallum (1), Assists - Liam Ladds (5), Caden Taylor (5)
Peterborough Goal (7:44) - Gavin Bryant (3), Assist - Martin Matejicek (4)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (14:05) - Aiden Young (7), Unassisted
North Bay Goal (17:21) - Shamar Moses (4), Assists - Jacob Therrien (9), Jacob LeBlanc (22)
Third Period:
Peterborough Empty Net Goal (18:30) - Braydon McCallum (2), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 28, when they host the reigning OHL Champion London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
North Bay Battalion's Ethan Procyszyn and Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant on game night
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Spirit Comeback Falls Short Despite Willis Hat Trick - Saginaw Spirit
- Rye Stops 42/43 for First Home Win as Petes Beat Battalion - Peterborough Petes
- Parsons Shuts the Door as Erie Falls in Final Game of the Weekend - Erie Otters
- Game Notes: at Brantford - November 23rd, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Game 23, Firebirds vs Colts - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Battle Knights on Military Appreciation Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Look to Attack Owen Sound Tonight - Oshawa Generals
- Storm Clipped by Wolves - Guelph Storm
- Brown's Pair Ignites Brilliant Bulldogs' Comeback Win - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Rye Stops 42/43 for First Home Win as Petes Beat Battalion
- Johnston Stops 28/31 in First Career Start as Petes Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Conditional Pick from Brampton in Exchange for OA Forward Chase Lefebvre
- Young Scores, Adds Assist in Loss to Bulldogs
- McIntyre Scores as First Place Rangers Beat Petes in Kitchener