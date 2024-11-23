Game Notes: at Brantford - November 23rd, 2024

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's night two of a three-in-three weekend and your Kingston Frontenacs find themselves in Brantford to do battle with the Bulldogs tonight at the Brantford Civic Centre. Fresh off of a shootout win against the Peterborough Petes, the Frontenacs will look to keep the momentum going against a team that's had their number so far this season.

The Brantford Bulldogs are coming off a shootout win themselves last night, beating the Oshawa Generals 5-4. The Bulldogs have two wins against the Frontenacs, both in one goal games. The Bulldogs beat the Fronts on October 12th in Kingston 3-2, before beating them in overtime on 4-3 on their home turf in Brantford. Expect another tight contest when the puck drops at 7PM tonight, but for now let's take a look at the Game Notes to get prepped for action.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs have had a tough time in Brantford/Hamilton in recent years, with a 2-10-1-1 record when visiting the Bulldogs

Both teams enter tonight with wins in 4 of their last 5 contests

Two players in the top 10 in league scoring are squaring off tonight as Nick Lardis (3rd, 35 PTS) and Jacob Battaglia (6th, 33 PTS) will go toe-to-toe

Big Time Matchup Tonight

As mentioned, it's the third matchup this season between the Frontenacs and the Bulldogs, and it's a clash of the titans. Brantford came into the season highly touted to compete for the Eastern Conference crown while the Frontenacs are right there in the mix currently sitting as the Eastern Conference leaders.

Brantford sits 6th in the Eastern Conference standings with Nick Lardis (CHI) and Patrick Thomas (WSH) leading the way in team scoring. Keep an eye out for recently acquired goaltender Ryerson Leenders between the pipes for the Bulldogs this afternoon. The Buffalo Sabres prospect came over from Brampton in a trade right before the season got underway, and the Nanticoke, ON native is looking to get back to how he performed last season. Today's projected starter for the Bulldogs is off to a 5-5 record so far this year with a 3.74 GAA, he'll be looking to course correct against a Frontenacs' team that can put big time goals up on the board.

Guindon Continues his Pace

Overager Cedrick Guindon continues to live up to the hype. Acquired over the summer from the Owen Sound Attack, Guindon didn't waste any time making an impact for his new squad. He currently sits 2nd on the team in scoring (12 goals, 18 assists) and has become a two-way force down the middle, replacing what was lost when Paul Ludwinski graduated from the black and gold.

Guindon can do it all. He sets up shop in the right bumper on the powerplay and can unleash a heck of a one-timer, he is on the top penalty killing unit alongside fellow overager Gage Heyes, and he's always hustling back on defense when the puck goes back to the Frontenacs' zone. Look for Ceddy to continue his positive impact tonight.

The Frontenacs will be looking to get the win tonight and start their three-in-three weekend on the right foot before heading to Brantford tomorrow night and then returning home on Sunday to face off against the North Bay Battalion. Tickets are still available for Sunday's matchup, and can be found RIGHT HERE.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.