Generals Beat the Attack in Barlow's Return to Bayshore

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals beat Owen Sound 4-3 tonight with only 10 forwards and six defensemen. After an eventful Friday night, Oshawa was forced to dress an incomplete squad with Harrisson Franssen and Tyler O'Toole out.

Colby Barlow received a video tribute during the first period of play in his return to the Bayshore. Barlow captained Owen Sound for two seasons and is the sixth-highest goal scorer in franchise history, behind names such as Bobby Ryan, Nick Suzuki, and Andrew Brunette. He would look to make a statement in the game.

The Generals outplayed the Attack in the first period with 19 shots to their 8. Yet the score after 20 minutes was 1-1. A goal from Ethan Toms was followed up just three minutes later by Sam McCue.

Owen Sound took the lead just before the midway mark of the second period on another Sam McCue goal, this time on the powerplay. Later in the frame, Calum Ritchie found Luke Torrance out front, who buried his second in as many nights.

With just over two minutes left to play in period two, Beckett Sennecke head manned the puck up to Barlow for a breakaway, who made no mistake, beating his former teammate with a backhand forward deke. The Generals led 3-2 for just 90 seconds as the Attack tied it late to send the game to intermission tied 3-3.

The Generals would score the lone goal in the third period. Calum Ritchie's pass took a lucky bounce off of the Owen Sound defender and made its way into the back of the net. In the game's last two minutes, Oshawa hung on with the goalie pulled and got back into the win column, 4-3.

Your Generals return home Sunday to face the Sudbury Wolves. Get your tickets here, catch the game on Rogers TV and CHL TV, or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 6:05 P.M

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.