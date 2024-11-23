Colts Edge Firebirds

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts entered Saturday's contest looking to rebound from Thursday night while keeping the undefeated streak at Dort Financial Centre going.

With the puck dropped it marked the first time former Firebird Tristan Bertucci suited up against the team he spent three years with. The period would remain deadlocked with neither team scoring and the shots tied at seven all.

The second period would see Flint score two goals in 10 seconds which quickly got the hometown into the game. The Colts would take advantage of the Firebirds taking a penalty with Emil Hemming blasting the puck into the open net. The goal would mark the Dallas Stars prospect's fourth of the season, Beau Akey and Cole Beaudoin grabbed the assists. Parker Vaughan would win the battle in front of the net and tipped home the game-tying goal, Jaiden Newton had the primary assist while Sam Black registered his first career OHL point.

The third period saw the two teams continue the battle waiting for a mistake. Colts Captain Beau Jelsma was hard on the forecheck in the offensive zone and hunted the puck down. Brad Gardiner received the pass and quickly spotted an open Dalyn Wakely. The Oilers prospect quickly fired it past the goaltender and would stand as the game-winner, the second of his Colts career.

The Colts will travel back over the border to face the Sarnia Sting on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the road trip. With Saturday's night victory, it marked eight straight for the Colts at Dort Financial Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.