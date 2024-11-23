Generals Look to Attack Owen Sound Tonight

Oshawa, ON. - The Generals head west to Owen Sound tonight in their first of two matchups of the season. The Attack are currently rebuilding, and with that comes a lot of losing. They are sitting ninth in the Western Conference and 18th in the entire OHL with a 6-11-2-3 record. They're on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent loss coming in a shootout against the London Knights on Friday night.

Owen Sound seems to bring their best against the best, as they have managed wins over Kitchener and Niagara and have taken London to overtime and/or a shootout in all three of their matchups this season. So, although their record suggests otherwise, Oshawa can not sit back and expect to win this game.

The Generals are coming off a disappointing loss to the Bulldogs last night, they will look to bounce back and stay out of penalty trouble. A third-period major penalty sparked the Bulldogs' comeback, but that was one of many undisciplined penalties from Oshawa last night. They will look to stay out of the box and play a full 60 minutes to get back in the win column.

The main storyline heading into the game will be Colby Barlow's return to Owen Sound. At the beginning of the season, the former captain was traded to Oshawa for Tristan Delisle and David Bedkowski, along with plenty of draft picks. Barlow sits just four points away from 200 career OHL points, a feat that is not impossible to reach on Saturday night.

You can catch all the action on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

