Parsons Shuts the Door as Erie Falls in Final Game of the Weekend

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - A 2-0 start to the Erie Otters' five-game homestand would take the team to a 4-0 record on home ice in the month of November. The final game of the weekend, however, would prove to welcome the toughest foe to town in the form of a top-ranked Kitchener Rangers team - coming in off of back-to-back losses. This game night would mean a little more to players on the ice than most, as it would be the annual Children's Grief Awareness Night game with Highmark Caring Place. Erie would sport specialty baby blue jerseys for the game, in support of all those grieving in our community. With an emotionally charged game ahead, Erie would look to use the energy to its advantage at home.

The puck would drop on an Erie Saturday night, where the Otters would look to finish out their week with their third win. A two-on-one opportunity would develop quickly for the Rangers, and Jack Pridham (3) would capitalize to put Kitchener up 1-0 less than 40 seconds into the contest. The Otters would be kept shotless through the first four minutes, and Trent Swick (11) would extend the Rangers lead 2-0. The Otters would go on the penalty kill but be unable to stop the Rangers' momentum and Jack Pridham (4) would find his second goal in just over six minutes. Erie would notch their first shot of the game just under halfway into the period, forcing Kitchener's Jackson Parsons into action. Erie would return to the penalty kill, their second of the frame, and they would be able to take care of business this time and kill it cleanly. Noah Erliden, in net for the Otters, would do his part to keep the Rangers from pulling away further. With less than five minutes to play in the first, the Otters would go on their first power play of the night. Another Rangers' penalty would see the Otters with a five-on-three advantage for just over thirty seconds but they would be unable to capitalize on the two-man advantage. Again, Erie would be unable to break through the Rangers' defense. The frame would end, Kitcher up 3-0 and outshooting the Otters 12-11.

The second frame would kick off and the Otters would look to right some wrongs. They'd fire off three quick shots to keep Jackson Parsons on his toes. The two teams would trade shots back and forth, each one having breakaway opportunities but neither able to put the puck away. The Otters would be able to keep the Rangers to eight shots allowed in the second while also piling on 12 more shots to bring the game total to 23-19.

The Otters would look to put the pieces together in the third and final frame after a strong second. Noah Erliden would produce a kick-save to keep the Rangers from extending their lead to four, and the Erie counterattack would lead to a power play opportunity for the Otters. Erie would be unable to capitalize on their third power play of the night and even-strength play would resume. 6:14 into the frame, Justin Bottineau (3) and the Rangers would slip another one past Noah Erliden to make it a 4-0 game. In the final four minutes of the game, the Otters would go on the power play advantage for the fourth and final time of the night. Again, they would be unable to find their first goal of the night, and five-on-five play would resume. The desperate Otters' offense would continue to battle but they would be unable to spoil Jackson Parsons' shutout and the Rangers' 4-0 victory.

The Otters will have their lightest schedule in some time to close out the month of November, hosting the Owen Sound Attack on Wednesday for Bears & Beers Night (pres. by Rebich Investments) with the annual teddy bear toss game, and then close out the month and homestand against the Flint Firebirds for Family Game Night. Erie will hope to continue its string of success on home ice.

