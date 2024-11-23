Game Day, Game 23, Firebirds vs Colts - 7 p.m.

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 23 - Firebirds vs Colts

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Saginaw Spirit scored five goals in the first period and never trailed as they went on to beat the Firebirds, 8-1, on Friday night at the Dow Event Center. Jeremy Martin scored the lone Flint goal in the third period and Noah Bender made 20 saves on 23 shots after entering the game in relief on Nathan Day at the beginning of the second period.

TOOCH RETURNS: Saturday's visit from the Barrie Colts will feature the return of former Firebirds defenseman Tristan Bertucci, for his only scheduled visit to Flint this season. Bertucci was traded to Barrie in a three-team deal with the Niagara IceDogs, accommodating a request to play close to home for family reasons. Bertucci appeared in 186 games as a Firebird and put up 22 goals and 85 assists. He is the franchise record holder for assists by a defenseman and is tied with Riley McCourt for the most points by a defenseman. Flint acquired Artem Frolov, Urban Podrekar and the rights to Hayden Reid from Niagara in the deal.

A LOOK AT THE COLTS: Barrie enters Saturday in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and second in the central division. The Colts have held opponents to 2.80 goals per game, the second-fewest in the OHL. Barrie has eight NHL drafted or signed prospects on its roster. It has seven wins in its last 10 games.

AGAINST THE EAST: The Firebirds host an Eastern Conference opponent for only the third time this season on Saturday. Flint is 2-0-0-0 against the east this season, with home wins against the Oshawa Generals on October 12, 4-1, and the Peterborough Petes on November 8, also 4-1. Flint plays each Eastern Conference team a total of two times, one at home and one on the road. The Firebirds have yet to travel to see an Eastern Conference foe.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds will play their next two games on home ice but following that, will have six consecutive games on the road...Flint allowed eight goals on Friday in Saginaw, the most they have allowed in a single game this season...the Firebirds have been held to two goals or fewer in seven of their last 10 games.

UP NEXT: Flint will take the ice on Wednesday night at home as they host the Sarnia Sting for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

