Spirit Comeback Falls Short Despite Willis Hat Trick

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit closed out the weekend on Saturday, November 23rd where they fell to the London Knights by a score of 6-5. Joey Willis tallied four points with three goals and one assist. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 17 saves on 23 shots. Aleksei Medvedev was the starting goaltender for London tallying 34 saves on 39 shots.

The Knights opened the scoring in this one as Blake Montgomery snuck a shot through the five-hole of Andrew Oke at 11:31. Sam Dickinson and Landon Sim were credited with the assists.

With 1:18 left in the first, Zayne Parekh danced around the Knights defenders and found Jacob Cloutier in front of the net to get Saginaw on the board. Ethan Hay picked up an assist as the Spirit tied the game.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 LDN (Total Shots: 9 - 10)

London capitalized while on the powerplay as Sam Dickinson found the back of the net to begin the second period. Easton Cowan and Henry Brzustewicz recorded the assists.

At 15:46 of the second, period Joey Willis sniped a one-timer into the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season. Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa tallied the assists as Saginaw tied the game at two.

Denver Barkey got loose for a breakaway and buried a backhand shot later in the period. Sam Dickinson and Henry Brzustewicz got the assists as London took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

After 2: SAG 2 - 3 LDN (2nd Period Shots: 10 - 8 Totals Shots: 19 - 18)

The Knights extended their lead early in the period as Jesse Nurmi buried a shot over the glove of Oke off the rush. Rene Van Bommel and Sam Dickinson recorded the assists as the Knights went up 4-2.

London added another as William Nicholl tapped the puck into the back of the net. Sam O'Reilly and Sam Dickinson tallied assists growing the Knights lead to 5-2.

Only 36 seconds into a penalty kill, Sam O'Reilly buried a shorthanded goal while on a breakaway. William Nicholl was credited with an assist for a 6-2 lead.

The Spirit answered back as Joey Willis tucked in a rebound for his second goal of the game. Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa got the assists as Saginaw capitalized on the five-minute power play after Ryder Boulton's ejection for slashing.

Three minutes later, Joey Willis completed the hat-trick as he cleaned up the mess in front of the net sneaking the puck into the back of the net. Calem Mangone and Michael Misa picked up the assists as they capitalized on the powerplay. The goal completed Willis' third hat trick in just five games.

With 8.2 seconds left on the clock, Zayne Parekh sniped the puck top shelf from the point cutting London's lead to 6-5. Joey Willis and Calem Mangone recorded the assists, but the Spirit ran out of time.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 6 (3rd Period Shots: 20 - 5 Total Shots: 39 - 23)

Powerplays: SAG 2/5 LDN 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (17 Saves / 23 Shots L) LDN Aleksei Medvedev (34 Saves / 39 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Windsor on Wednesday, November 27th as they face off against the Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

