Fronts Play Near Perfect Road Game, Defeating the Bulldogs 4-1

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, BFD 1

10:25 Nick Lardis (23) - Tomas Hamara, Owen Protz

Trailing only to Michael Misa in the OHL goals race, Nick Lardis didn't take long to get on the board in this one. Lardis is a speedy and shifty skater, and he put that ability to work as he circled the Frontenacs' zone twice before finishing off a wraparound attempt to open the scoring.

KGN 1, BFD 1

16:06 Cal Uens (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Ben Pickell

The Frontenacs had the advantage in the first period overall as the seconds were ticking away; having the lead in shots and overall puck possession. The black and gold were finally able to turn that into a goal on the board thanks to Cal Uens. His first of the season was a seeing eye shot from the blueline that somehow found it's way through a sea of bodies to beat Ryerson Leenders, drawing this game even at one a side.

2nd Period

No scoring.

3rd Period

KGN 2, BFD 1

7:40 Ethan Miedema (11) - Gage Heyes

Kingston had dominated the game up to this point, almost doubling the Bulldogs in shots and spending most of the time in the Brantford end of the ice. The black and gold were due for a goal, and it was Gage Heyes and Ethan Miedema teaming up to provide the go ahead.

Gage Heyes intercepted an errant Bulldogs pass attempt to get out of their own zone and split the defense as hey made his way in alone on Leenders. Heyes faked going left to his backhand before dropping a pass to his right for a wide-open Ethan Miedema who smashed his 11th of the year into the back of the net.

KGN 3, BFD 1

18:07 Jacob Battaglia (15) - empty net.

KGN 4, BFD 1

19:35 Cedrick Guindon (13) - empty net.

Upcoming Home Game:

Sunday, November 24th, 2024 vs North Bay Battalion

The Kingston Frontenacs host the North Bay Battalion THIS SUNDAY for some Sunday Funday action! There will be tons of fun for the whole family on the concourse and hopefully that fun carries over to the stands! The last time these two teams met in Kingston, the Frontenacs put up NINE goals in a shutout victory and they'll hope for more of the same this time around.

