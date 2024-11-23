Rangers Get Back in Win Column, Blank Otters 4-0
November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Carson Campbell in action
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky / Erie Otters)
Erie, PA - The Rangers left no doubt getting back in the win column against a tough Midwest Division foe, blanking the Erie Otters by a score of 4-0. Jackson Parsons earned his third consecutive First Star of the Game honours recording his seventh career shutout (33 saves) and 50th career regular season win. Jack Pridham also recorded his first multi-goal game.
Kitchener was off to a flying star scoring three goals in the opening 6:20 of the game. Pridham recorded the Rangers first (GWG) and third goal (PP), with Trent Swick notching his 11th of the season in between. Justin Bottineau added his third tally of the season midway through the third period to seal a dominant victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, ER 0
0:37 Jack Pridham (3) - Luke Ellinas, Trent Swick - GWG
KIT 2, ER 0
4:03 Trent Swick (11) - Jack Pridham, Andrew MacNiel
KIT 3, ER 0
6:20 Jack Pridham (4) - Tanner Lam, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG
2nd Period - No Scoring
3rd Period
KIT 4, ER 0
6:16 Justin Bottineau (3) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (7th Career Shutout, 33/33 Saves)
Second Star: Jack Pridham (2G 1A)
Third Star: Trent Swick (1G 1A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 26 - ER 33
Power play: KIT 1/3, ER 0/4
FO%: KIT 46%, ER 54%
The Starting Goalies:
Win: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 33/33 Saves, 0 GA
Loss: Noah Erliden (ER) - 22/26 Saves, 4 GA
UP NEXT:
The East Avenue Blue return to action next Friday, November 29th, when they host the Owen Sound Attack at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Following that, the team will reignite the Highway Seven rivalry, traveling to Guelph on Sunday, December 1st, to face the Storm in their first game of December. Puck drop against the Attack is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
