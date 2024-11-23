Colts Edge Firebirds, 3-2

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts' Tristan Bertucci and Flint Firebirds' Max Anderson in action

LINT - Three unanswered goals by the Barrie Colts were the difference as they came from behind and defeated the Flint Firebirds, 3-2 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period with two goals 10 seconds apart. Defenseman Nolan Collins carried the puck to the top of the right circle and fired a shot. It deflected off a Barrie player on its way in and found the back of the net to put the Birds on the board.

Moments later the Firebirds would score again after controlling the center ice face-off. Forward Nathan Aspinall entered the Barrie zone down the right wing and snapped a shot off the post and in, past the blocker of Sam Hillebrandt to make it 2-0.

It only took Barrie one minute to answer back. The Colts went on the power play and Emil Hemming capitalized to make it 2-1. Beau Akey made the pass across to Hemming who one-timed it from the left circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Late in the second period, Barrie tied the game with a deflection from Parker Vaughan in front of the net. Colts forward Jaiden Newton shot the puck through traffic and it bounced off of Vaughan and in to even the score at 2-2.

Near the midway point of the third period the Colts took their first lead of the night. Barrie forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Brad Gardiner made the pass to an open Dalyn Wakely who buried a shot from the slot, making the score 3-2.

Flint had a few chances late in the game to tie the score but was unsuccessful as it fell to the Colts, 3-2. Barrie improved to 14-7-0-0 with the win, while the Firebirds fell to 9-13-0-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nolan Collins' goal was his third of the season and first since the first game of the year. He found the score sheet in his second game after missing the previous two due to injury... Alex Kostov recorded two assists for his first multi-point game of the season... Nathan Aspinall's goal was his seventh of the season. He scored in his second game back after missing four due to injury.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return to the ice on Wednesday night to host the Sarnia Sting. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice after Flint's first goal. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7:05 p.m.

