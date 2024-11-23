Spirit Battle Knights on Military Appreciation Night

November 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (13-8-1-0) host the London Knights (17-4-0-0) on Saturday, November 23rd at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Spirit host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, presented by the Michigan State Elks Association. Veterans and active duty military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket with their military ID.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 442, WNEM TV5+

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, November 22nd where they defeated the Flint Firebirds by a score of 8-1. Saginaw scored eight unanswered with two coming off the stick of Dima Zhilkin. Joey Willis and James Guo both recorded a goal and two assists for Saginaw's fifth win in the last six games.

London last played on Friday, November 22nd where they defeated the Owen Sound Attack in a shootout by a score of 4-3. Knights 2024 first round pick Logan Hawery scored his first OHL goal to open the scoring. After three unanswered from Owen Sound, the Knights scored two goals in the final two minutes of the third period to tie the game. Easton Cowan and Jacob Julien both scored in the shootout to secure the win for London.

This Season:

Saginaw and London have faced off twice so far this season, with both teams getting a win on the road. Saginaw has outscored London 6-5 in the series. In the first game, Saginaw struck first getting a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period. London tied the game two minutes into the second period as Sam Dickinson scored the Knight's lone goal of the game. The Spirit went on to score four unanswered goals with two coming off the stick of Zayne Parekh to win the first matchup 5-1 at Canada Life Place on October 18th.

In the second game, London scored the lone goals of the first and second period taking a 2-0 lead into the third period. Saginaw answered five minutes into the period with their only goal of the game coming from Michael Misa. The Knights went on to score two goals in the final period giving them a 4-1 win on October 26th. Sam O'Reilly and Sam Dickinson each tallied a goal and an assist for London.

Players to Watch:

Nashville prospect Joey Willis has been hot as of late with 14 points in his last five games. In those five games Willis has recorded ten goals and four assists. Willis added a goal and two assists against the Firebirds on Friday night. Michael Misa is currently on a seven-game point streak and has recorded at least a point in 21 out of 22 games this season. Misa's 43 points (23G, 20A) lead the OHL. Kristian Epperson is currently riding a seven-game point streak of his own. In that span, Epperson has tallied three goals and nine assists.

London's Easton Cowan is riding a 53-game regular season point streak as of Saturday. So far this season Cowan, has recorded 14 goals and ten assists in 17 games. San Jose prospect Sam Dickinson currently leads all defensemen in points with 32 (12G, 20A). In two games against the Spirit this season Dickinson has recorded two goals and one assist. Aleksei Medvedev is currently top five in the OHL in both goals against average (2.64) and save percentage (.914). Medvedev holds an 8-2-0-0 record with one win against Saginaw. Since returning from San Jose of the American Hockey League (AHL), Kasper Halttunen has a goal and two assists in three games with the Knights.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

London's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Easton Cowan (TOR)

Â Kasper Halttunen (SJ)

Â Jacob Julien (WPG)

Â Sam O'Reilly (EDM)

Â Jesse Nurmi (NYI)

Â Blake Montgomery (OTT)

Â William Nicholl (EDM)

Â Denver Barkey (PHI)

Â Landon Sim (STL)

Â Sam Dickinson (SJ)

Â Jared Woolley (LA)

Â Oliver Bonk (PHI)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.