Rush and Thunder Game Cancelled

(WICHITA, KS) - The ECHL announced today that this afternoon's game between the Rapid City Rush and Wichita Thunder has been cancelled and will not be played due to unsafe and unplayable ice conditions.

The Rush now return home for a seven-game homestand, beginning with four games in five days against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop for the first three games on Wednesday, May 19th, Friday, May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday's finale is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT on May 23rd at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

The Rush will honor all of the men and women who have served and continue to serve this country on "Military Appreciation Weekend", which is presented in partnership with South Dakota Army National Guard and Ebelution Heating & Cooling. "Military Appreciation Weekend" will take place on May 21st and 22nd against the Indy Fuel. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys, also sponsored by Ebelution Heating & Cooling, that will be auctioned following the Saturday game. Active duty military and veterans can buy tickets for both games for $15 each at the Rush office.

