Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 4:10 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits look to take back-to-back road tilts against the Wheeling Nailers. Last night, the Rabbits scored their 30th win of the 2020-21 regular season in a 2-1 victory.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (30-17-11-3) at Wheeling Nailers (19-32-5-1)

May 16, 2021 | 4:10 PM | Game #62 | WesBanco Arena

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Logan Bellgraph (85), Joe Sherman (46)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 3:55 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits erased a third period deficit to beat the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1. Joshua Winquist scored his eighth goal of the campaign at 1:16 of the third period to open the scoring. Ben Finkelstein answered for the Rabbits at 5:51 with a drive from the left-point to tie the contest. With only 3:32 remaining, Alec Rauhauser scored from the center-point on a clapper after receiving a pass from Garrett Thompson along the right wing. John Lethemon made 17 saves on Wheeling's 18 shots to secure the win in net.

HAPPY HOMECOMING:

Swamp Rabbits Head Coach, Andrew Lord, returned last night to the scene where his professional career began. On October 17, 2008, Lord made his professional debut playing for the Wheeling Nailers against the Cincinnati Cyclones at WesBanco Arena. In parts of three seasons with the Nailers from 2008-2011, Lord totaled 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in 165 games. Additionally, Rabbits captain Joey Haddad played two seasons in Wheeling from 2009-2011. In 84 games, Haddad registered 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists).

IN THE NETWORK:

Nailers blueliner Patrick McNally previously teamed with Frank DiChiara in 2016-17 with the Worcester Railers. Additionally, Wheeling's Matt Miller was a former teammate of Gordi Myer at Ohio State University, and Adam Smith once teamed with last night's hero, Alec Rauhauser at Bowling Green.

WINS ON THE ROAD:

In last night's victory, Greenville improved their road record to 16-8-5-2. The Rabbits eye their 17th road win of the season tonight for the first time since 2014-15. The franchise record for most road wins in a single season is 21, set by the 2010-11 Greenville Road Warriors.

LOOK OUT FOR LEES:

Since April 9, no ECHL rookie has produced more points than Nailers' blueliner Jesse Lees. On March 23, Wheeling acquired Lees in a deal with the South Carolina Stingrays. Following the change of scenery, Lees has posted 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in his last 13 games. Lees is tied with Allen's Les Lancaster in most goals by an ECHL blueliner since the first week of April.

