Americans Drop Another to KC

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the second of three straight games against the Kansas City Mavericks, by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night, in front of 2,213 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead with the final two goals of the period coming just over a minute apart late in the first frame. Willie Corrin (7), Adam Brady (12), and CJ Eick (2) all scored first period goals for Kansas City.

The Americans offense came to life in the second period as Corey Mackin (25) and Scott Conway (10) scored back-to-back goals to cut the Kansas City lead to 3-2. The Mavericks regained their two-goal lead after a four-minute high-sticking penalty was given to Brett Neumann, followed by a two-minute hooking call on Les Lancaster. Matt Petgrave scored on the five-on-three power play for KC putting the Mavericks up 4-2. His goal would be the eventual game winner.

Spencer Asuchak added one in the third period, his 20th of the season, but Allen was unable to get the equalizer. The loss was the Americans second in a row to the Mavericks.

Scott Conway extended his point streak to a season-high six games. The Americans host the Mavericks on Monday night at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

