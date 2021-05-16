Preview: Weekend Finale in Jacksonville

May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (37-18-2-2) wrap up the week against the Jacksonville Icemen (29-24-3-3) at 3:00 p.m. inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This afternoon is the 13th meeting of the season between the Everblades and the Icemen. Jacksonville is the only team that Florida holds a losing record against this season (5-6-1-0).

Last Time Out: The Everblades took down the Orlando Solar Bears last night in a 3-2 win at Amway Center. Colby Sissons and John McCarron both provided a pair of assists for Florida, while Joe Pendenza, Cole Sanford, and Alex Kile all found the back of the net for the Blades. Jake Hildebrand stopped 37 of 39 Orlando shots in his 21st win of the season.

Last Meeting with Jacksonville: The Everblades dropped the Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 on Wednesday at Hertz Arena. John McCarron moved into first place in the ECHL's goal-scoring race with a second-period tally. Joe Pendenza found Myles Powell twice in the third period for a pair of Everblades goals, and goaltender Jake Hildebrand stopped 23 of 25 Icemen shots.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville's loss last night to the South Carolina Stingrays dropped the Icemen back to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Goaltender Charles Williams has made a huge difference for Jacksonville and was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month in April. Williams holds a 17-10-2-1 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The Icemen are led offensively by Ara Nazarian's 42 points (18g-24a).

21 for Hildebrand: With 37 saves on 39 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Orlando, Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand picked up his 21st win of the season. The 27-year-old was the first ECHL goaltender to reach the 20-win plateau this season, and his 21 victories lead the league. This season, Hildebrand has already tied his career high of 21 wins that he set in the 2018-19 season with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL). Hildebrand is currently putting together the best statistical season of his pro career with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. The Florida backstop has also posted two shutouts during the campaign.

###

WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHEN: Sunday, May 16 at 3:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.