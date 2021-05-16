Thunder Clinch Berth in 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs
May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team has clinched a playoff berth in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Wichita will return to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season and just the second time since joining the ECHL.
Playoff packages for season ticket holders are available now. Information on playoff tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date.
