ECHL Transactions - May 16

May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 16, 2021:

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Add Max Cook, F activated from reserve

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ben Pulley, G added as EBUG

Add Josh Dickinson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Marcinew, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Antoine Waked, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/13)

Jacksonville:

Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve

Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Roman Durny, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Wyatt McLeod, D signed contract, added to active roster [5/15]

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [5/15]

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve [5/15]

Wheeling:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from May 16, 2021

