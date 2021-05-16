ECHL Transactions - May 16
May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 16, 2021:
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Add Max Cook, F activated from reserve
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Ben Pulley, G added as EBUG
Add Josh Dickinson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Marcinew, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Delete Antoine Waked, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/13)
Jacksonville:
Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve
Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Roman Durny, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Wyatt McLeod, D signed contract, added to active roster [5/15]
Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [5/15]
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve [5/15]
Wheeling:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve
