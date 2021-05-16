Oilers Fall to Grizzlies 6-3

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 6-3 to the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

J.C. Brassard kicked off the scoring with a goal from the Utah end line; beating Parker Gahagen with an in tight, top shelf chance 11:06 in. Utah responded 2:14 later when Matt Hoover finished off a rebound on the power play, tying the game 1-1.

Matthew Boucher gave Utah its first lead of the game with a five-on-three, power-play goal 11:35 into the second. Mitch Maxwell followed up with his second of the season at the 14:30 mark, bringing the game 3-1 in Utah's favor. Alex Kromm cut the Grizzlies' lead to one 46 seconds after Maxwell's tally, jamming home a tertiary chance at the lip of the crease.

Trey Bradley set the score 4-2 in the Grizzlies' favor, tapping home a two-on-one feed from A.J. White 2:51 into the third period. Hayden Hodgson extended the lead to 5-2 with 9:08 left in the third off a shot from distance. Charlie Sampair jammed a net-mouth scramble home at the 16:09 mark with an extra attacker, bringing the score to 5-3. Boucher scored his second of the game on an empty-net goal, closing the score 6-3.

Tulsa steps back in the saddle on May 20 against the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers return to the Cable Dahmer Arena on May 21 for another 7:05 p.m. tilt before returning to Tulsa for games on May 22 and May 24 at 7:05 p.m.

