Thunder, Rapid City Game Officially Cancelled

May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced this evening that today's game against Rapid City has officially been cancelled due to unplayable ice conditions at INTRUST Bank Arena and will not be made up.

Information for fans on tickets will be made available in the coming days. Stay tuned to our social media and website for more info.

Wichita heads to Fort Wayne next week for three games starting on Friday night against the Komets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.