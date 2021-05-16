Romeo Shutout Hands Indy Win over Komets

FORT WAYNE - Playing their only game of the weekend, the Fuel visited their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday night. Kameron Kielly would score the only goal of the game and Sean Romeo would stop 33 shots to send Indy home with a 1-0 win.

Both teams would trade chances throughout the majority of the first period. Indy's Kameron Kielly would give the Fuel the lead late in the 1st when he picked up a loose puck and fired it past Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson. Indy would be tasked with a late penalty kill but they would kill it off, sending them into the locker room leading 1-0.

Killing off two penalties in the second period, Indy would be outshot 11-8 by the Komets. Indy's Sean Romeo stopped all 11 shots he faced, sending the Komets into the locker room scoreless.

The Fuel would be outshot 13-6 in the final stanza but Sean Romeo and the Indy defense weathered the storm. Each team would earn a chance on the man-advantage but nobody would be able to convert. Indy would defend a barrage of chances from the Komets late in the third to take the eventual 1-0 win.

