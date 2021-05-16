Icemen Edge Blades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (37-18-4-2) fell 4-3 in overtime to the Jacksonville Icemen (30-24-3-3) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Pascal Aquin scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Icemen.

FIRST STAR: Pascal Aquin (JAX) - game-winning goal, one assist, +1, one shot

SECOND STAR: Christopher Brown (JAX) - two goals, three shots

THIRD STAR: Ara Nazarian (JAX) - one goal, four shots

Florida jumped out of the gate on the power play when rookie forward Cole Sanford fired a shot that kicked off of Jacksonville's goaltender Charles Williams, and Myles Powell was there to clean up the rebound to give the Blades a 1-0 lead (7:22). Nearing the end of the period, Kyle Neuber and Ian McKinnon dropped the gloves. As the first fight was ending, rookie Zach Berzolla and Jacob Friend went at it near center-ice and both received game misconducts.

Early in the second period, the Icemen found themselves on the power play after a Levko Koper penalty when Christopher Brown elevated the puck past Blades netminder Devin Cooley to even the score at 1-1 (3:53). Jacksonville took the lead when Ara Zazarian found the back of the net after a failed power play by Florida (12:02). Just when the Blades needed a goal, Luke Nogard slid the puck towards the front of the net, and Kyle Neuber tipped it in for his first goal of the season, tying the game at 2-2 (17:13).

After tying the game, the Blades quickly took the lead with another power-play tally. Cole Sanford fed Joe Pendenza in front of the net, and Pendenza tapped in the puck to give Florida a 3-2 lead (4:06). Jacksonville fired right back with their own power-play score from a Christopher Brown one-timer to tie the game back at 3-3(6:34).

Just 39 seconds into overtime, Pascal Aquin potted the game-winning goal for Jacksonville (0:39) to seal a 4-3 victory. The teams combined for 70 penalty minutes in a physical and hard-checking affair.

