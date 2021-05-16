Grizzlies Win 6-3 to Complete 3 Game Sweep

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Utah Grizzlies goaltender Parker Gahagen saved 47 of 50 shots and the Grizzlies got 2 goals from Matthew Boucher to lead to a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon, completing a 3 game weekend sweep at BOK Center.

Tulsa scored first as JC Brassard gave Tulsa a lead 11:06 in. 2 minutes later Matt Hoover tied the game with his 5th goal of the season 13:20 in. Hoover had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win. The game was tied after 1 period.

Matthew Boucher scored on a 5 on 3 power play 11:35 into the second. Boucher now has 12 multiple point games to lead Utah. About 3 minutes later Mitch Maxwell scored out in front from a Jack Jenkins pass. Tulsa made it a 3-2 Utah lead after Alex Kromm scored his 4th of the year 46 seconds after Maxwell extended the Utah lead. The Grizz led 3-2 after 2 periods. Utah is now 18-3-1-1 this season when leading after 2.

Trey Bradley got a centering pass from AJ White out in front of the net and scored his 10th goal of the year. Bradley had 1 goal and 1 assist for his 9th multi-point game. Bradley has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in his last 9 games. Hodgson extended the lead 11:02 into the 3rd period. Hodgson has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games and has a point in 5 straight. Tulsa's Charlie Sampair made it 5-3 with 3:51 left. Boucher's 2nd of the evening with 1:12 left finished the scoring. Boucher leads the team with 24 goals.

Utah is now 12-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Parker Gahagen stole the show again as he was the number 1 star of the game after saving 47 of 50. His record on the season goes to 6-1-1, which includes 5 wins in the current Grizzlies 7 game winning streak. Utah's winning percentage goes to .573 on the season which is .057 points ahead of Rapid City for 4th place in the Western Conference. During the 7 game winning streak Utah has outscored opponents 26 to 13.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 4 game series on May 19, 21-23 vs Allen. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Parker Gahagen (Utah) -47 of 50 saves.

2. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. AJ White (Utah) - 2 assists.

