Thunder, Rapid City Postponed on Sunday Afternoon
May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (May 16) - Due to unplayable ice conditions, Wichita's game on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City has been postponed. There has been no decision on a make-up date. Check our social media channels and website for more information.
Single game tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets call the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 16, 2021
- Rush and Thunder Game Cancelled - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder, Rapid City Game Officially Cancelled - Wichita Thunder
- Greenville Scores Early and Often to Sweep Series at Wheeling - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Shorthanded Nailers Fall in Weekend Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder, Rapid City Postponed on Sunday Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Edge Blades - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Grizzlies Going for the Sunday Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - May 16 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Preview: Weekend Finale in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 4:10 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Drop Another to KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.