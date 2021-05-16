ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

May 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Wheeling's Josling fined, suspended

Wheeling's Sean Josling has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #422, Greenville at Wheeling, on May 15.

Josling was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 1:08 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Josling will miss Wheeling's game vs. Greenville today (May 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wichita's Gennaro fined, suspended

Wichita's Matteo Gennaro has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #423, Rapid City at Wichita, on May 15.

Gennaro is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for a cross-checking infraction at 15:22 of the third period.

Gennaro will miss Wichita's game vs. Rapid City today (May 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.