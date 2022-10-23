Royals Thumped in Series Finale vs. Growlers, 6-2

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 6-2, Sunday, October 23 at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals fall to 0-2-1 after dropping all three games in the series against the Growlers. Royals goaltender Nolan Maier saved 12 of 13 shots faced after coming in for relief for Pat Nagle who allowed five goals on 15 shots in the first period. Growlers goalie Dryden McKay saved 29 of 31 shots faced for his second professional career win.

The Royals outshot the Growlers 31 to 28 but failed to overcome a five-goal first period from Newfoundland. Each team scored one power play goal. Reading had four power play chances to Newfoundland's five. Reading scored 98 seconds into the game on Jacob Gaucher's first goal of his professional career. Mason Millman connected with Gaucher at center ice on a pass from Reading's own zone. Gaucher burst past Newfoundland's defensemen and scored on a wrist shot over McKay's left shoulder for the game's opening goal.

Newfoundland answered back with two goals in a span of 32 seconds for a one-goal lead five minutes into the first period. Max Newton evened the score with a shot from the slot that beat McKay blocker side. Zane Franklin earned the primary assist on Newton's second goal of the season for Franklin's third point in three games.

Newfoundland took a hold of the game and lead with three consecutive goals to cap off the flurry of goals in the first period. Isaac Johnson, Tommy Miller, and Keenan Suthers each scored for the Growlers. Johnson's second goal in the game as well as both Miller and Suther's first goal of their professional careers sent the game into the second period with Newfoundland in the lead, 5-2.

The Growlers scored the final goal of the game 12:10 into the second period. Tyler Boland finished a feed from Johnson on an odd man rush for his third goal of the series.

The Royals failed to earn a win in the opening three games of a series for the first time since the 2012-23 season. That season, Reading went on to win the first and only Kelly Cup championship in franchise history.

The Royals return to Reading for their home opener against the Indy Fuel, Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Rock into the return of Royals hockey this season at the Royals' block party beginning at 3:00 p.m. ahead of the Royals home opener on Saturday, October 26. Attend the FREE concert put on by the Spin Doctors, playing "Two Princes," "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," and many more of their hits. Food truck, face painting, smash-a-car, mini games, prizes and more at the Royals block party, the best party to be at this Fall!

