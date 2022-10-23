Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: October 23, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (0-1-0-0) host the Jacksonville Icemen (1-0-0-0) for Opening Night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center tonight at 4:30 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

This will be the regular season home debut for Head Coach Matt Carkner and Assistant Coach Ben Holmstrom.

The game will be televised on WKMG-TV NEWS 6.

The Salvation Army will be on Church St. at 3:30 p.m. accepting non-perishable food items to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The game also serves as the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears are back at home taking on the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. Come trick-or-treat on the concourse at Boo with the Bears on Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m.

