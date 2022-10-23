Lions Seek Second Straight Win
October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions successfully avenged their season-opening loss to the Mariners by spoiling the party at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland last night. Head coach Éric Bélanger's team quickly took a 2-0 lead in the first period, courtesy of goals from William Leblanc and Colin Bilek. The Lions never looked back, and at the final siren were 3-2 winners. Trois-Rivières will now aim to conclude the three-games-in-three days series against Maine with a second consecutive victory, which would mean the Lions would have amassed five points out of a possible six.
The game will be broadcast on FloSports.
Players to watch
Having arrived in Trois-Rivières only a few days before the start of the season, Colin Bilek appears to have adjusted well to his new teammates. The forward has developed an especially strong bond with linemate Brett Stapley, who assisted on both of Bilek's goals last night. The Lions' number 6 now has two goals and one assist in his first two games with the team.
Mariners' goaltender Brandon Bussi could return to the net for this afternoon's game after having sat out Saturday's clash. He performed very well on Friday night, stopping 37 of the 40 shots directed at him, and made plenty of key saves en route to Maine's 4-3 overtime victory.
