ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Trois-Rivières' Montminy fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Cedrick Montminy has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #16, Trois-Rivières at Maine, on Oct. 22.

Montminy is fined and suspended for leaving the bench under Rules 70.1/70.6 and 70.10.

Montminy will miss Trois-Rivières' games at Maine today (Oct. 23), vs. Worcester (Oct. 26) vs. Newfoundland (Oct. 28 and Oct. 29) and vs. Adirondack (Nov. 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's Turcotte fined, suspended

Adirondack's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #21, Adirondack at Worcester, on Oct. 22.

Turcotte is fined and suspended for leaving the bench under Rules 70.1/70.6 and 70.10.

Turcotte will miss Adirondack's games at Worcester today (Oct. 23), vs. Worcester (Oct. 29 and Oct, 30) and at Trois-Rivières (Nov. 4 and Nov. 5).

Reading's Kirkup fined, suspended

Reading's Tyler Kirkup has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #17, Reading at Newfoundland, on Oct. 22.

Kirkup is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking incident at 1:08 of the third period.

Kirkup will miss Reading's games at Newfoundland today (Oct. 23) and vs. Indy (Oct. 29).

Allen's Robidoux fined, suspended

Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing with ECHL Hockey Operations and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #296, Allen at Wichita, on Oct. 22.

Robideaux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions after leaving the ice surface at 19:29 of the second period.

Further details on Robidoux's suspension will be announced following his hearing this week.

