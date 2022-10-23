Royals Close Weekend Series vs. Growlers in Afternoon Faceoff

October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals goaltender Nolan Maier and defenseman Mike Chen

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals goaltender Nolan Maier and defenseman Mike Chen(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude their three-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Reading fell to Newfoundland in overtime, 4-3, in their previous meeting on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Mary Brown's Centre. A two-goal game for the Michael Joyaux led the Growlers to a game two victory in the three-game series. Reading earned their first point of the season in the overtime loss.

The Reading Royals fall to the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-3, in overtime at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Rookie defenseman Colin Felix opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period for his first professional career goal and a Royals lead after the first period, 1-0.

Each team scored a goal in the second period to keep the score at a one-goal game. Max Newton's first goal as a Royal and Tyler Boland's second goal of the season sent the game into the third period with Reading ahead, 2-1.

On the power play to start the period, Newfoundland wasted no time evening up the score. Joyaux's first professional career goal tied the score 27 seconds into the third period, 2-2. Isaac Johnson scored eight minutes later to give Newfoundland their first lead of the game which remained intact until Felix scored his second goal on a backhand shot over the right blocker of Luke Cavalin in net for Newfoundland. The rookie net minder earned the win in his professional debut with 24 saves on 27 shots faced. Nolan Maier made his professional debut in net for the Royals and saved 20 of 24 shots faced.

It took only 26 seconds into the overtime period for Newfoundland to earn the game winner. The overtime hero, Joyaux scored his second goal of the game for the first multi-goal game of his two-game professional career.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.