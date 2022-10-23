Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Admirals (3:05pm)

October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (0-0-1-0) vs. Norfolk Admirals (0-2-0-0)

October 23, 2022 | 3:05 PM |Regular Season Game #2

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Austin O'Rourke (29)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Brandon Grillo (81)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ADMIRALS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 15, 2022 - Greenville 2 at Norfolk 5

Next Meeting:

November 4, 2022 - Savannah at Greenville

All-Time Record:

(24-21-0)

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

ALMOST A HAPPY ENDING:

The Rabbits opened the season on Saturday in one of the best ways possible; a goal in the first 53 seconds from Nikita Pavlychev. Despite the quick start, Savannah hung around, answering Pavlychev's goal and replicating the effort after Chase Zieky's goal in the first. A two-goal second period by the Ghost Pirates set the Rabbit in a hole headed into the third. Late in the final frame, Zieky netted his second before Joe Gatenby sniped the tying goal into the net to force overtime. The opener was spoiled in OT as Savannah captured its first win in franchise history.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

Norfolk left the South Division this offseason and headed to the North. Things have not gone as planned for the division newcomers, as they enter today's matchup 0-2 with a -10 goal differential. Goaltender Cale Morris is the only Admiral to see action in net, averaging a 6.50 goal-against and posting an .829 save percentage. In its two games, Norfolk has found itself as the least producing offense, averaging just 1.50 goals for. The Admirals are entering tonight's game after an 8-1 loss to South Carolina.

TWO-FIVE NETS TWO:

While the Rabbits fell short on Friday night, they earned a point thanks to the help of Chase Zieky's two goals. After a strong preseason, Zieky jumps out of the gate ahead of the meeting with Norfolk, the team he recorded his lone multi-point game for the Rabbits in the 21-22 season. An opportunity on the power-play was just what the doctor ordered for Zieky who netted the man-up tally in the first period against Savannah.

GATS GETS GOING:

Defenseman Joe Gatenby "debuted" for the Rabbits in Saturday's loss, having never played a regular season game as a professional before the game. His 6 appearances in the postseason were a sign of things to come, as the rookie earned an assist in the first period and sniped the tying goal in the third period in the loss to Savannah. In addition to his strong points night, Gatenby already leads the team with a +2 rating.

YOU LOOK... FAMILIAR:

Jake Elmer remains in the South Division but travels north from Jacksonville to join Greenville this season. The forward posted 32 points in 50 games for the Iceman and recorded 2 goals and an assist his new club during the 21-22 season.

PAVS PLAYS THE PART:

Nikita Pavlychev recorded the opening goal of the Swamp Rabbits season just 53 seconds into Saturday night's game. Th 6'7" forward showed strong positioning in front of goal and his signature ability to convert from the gritty areas. Look for the big man to continue to control the net-front battles on Sunday.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After Norfolk, the Rabbits continue their stretch of home games to start the season with a pair of games against the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday and Saturday. After a last place finish a season ago, the Stingrays have retooled with youthfulness and a high-powered offense that can cause headaches for opposing teams.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.