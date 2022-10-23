Growlers Roll Past Royals 6-2

The Newfoundland Growlers made it a series sweep in style with five first period goals en route to a 6-2 win over the Reading Royals on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Tommy Miller and Keenan Suthers both notched the first goals of their pro careers, while Dryden McKay was solid once again in his second start in goal for the Growlers, making 29 saves in the victory.

Newfoundland head out on the road for a two-game set against the Trois-Riviéres Lions next weekend.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Miller

2. NFL - I. Johnson

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

