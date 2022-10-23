Grizzlies Win 3-2 in Spirited Saturday Showdown

October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Tarun Fizer scored 2 goals and Zach Tsekos lit the lamp as well as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 3-2 on Saturday Night at Maverik Center.

Lukas Parik Started in net for the Grizzlies, Lukas played for the Rapid City Rush during the 2021/2022 season. Parik saved 25 of 27 in the win. Rapid City's Daniil Chechelev saved 28 of 31 in the loss.

The first goal of the night came 5:23 into the game, defensive Andrew Nielson fed the puck to forward Ben Tardif, who handed it off to forward Tarun Fizer, Tarun then rifled the puck home for a power play goal. This is the Peterborough, Ontario native 2nd goal of the season. The grizzlies held off Rapid City and was able to end the first period 1-0 Utah grizzlies, shots on goal were tied 8-8 heading into the first intermission.

12:18 into the second period, rapid city rush forward Rory Kerins snapped a shot past Grizzlies Goaltender to tie up the game at 1-1. Tyler Penner, grizzlies forward served a 2 minute cross checking penalty 2:06 in the second period, Cam Wright of the grizzlies received a tripping penalty at 6:17. Things started to get heated when Kenton Helgesen of the Rush and Utah's Andrew Nielsen each received a fighting major 12:24 in. .

The Grizzlies pressed hard in the 3rd period. A hooking call was given to Ben Tardif 37 seconds into the 3rd. Shortly after Rapid's Matt Marcinew served a slashing minor, which ended 2:50 seconds of the 3rd. Utah's Zach Tsekos scored on the power play with assists awarded to Cam Wright and Andrew Nielson. Keegan Helgesen,Rapid City's captain, received his 2nd major fighting penalty at 5:29. Zach Tsekos was sent to the box on a high sticking call at 7:15. Grizzlies Tarun Fizer picked up a pass from grizzlies defenseman Nate Clurman, Fizer beat the rush defenseman on a 1-1 to put the puck in the net for his second of the night at 8:08 to give Utah a 3-1 lead. Rush forward Matt Marcinew cut into the lead as he scored shorthanded 15:06 in. Utah held strong over the last 4:54 to complete the victory.

The Utah Grizzlies close the two game series against Rapid City Rush with a 1-1 record. The Grizzlies head to Idaho to take on their longtime rivals for a 2 set game 10/28 and 10/29, puck drop at 7:10pm.

3 stars

Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 2 goals.

Zach Tsekos (Utah) - 1 goal.

Lukas Parik (Utah) - 25 save victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.