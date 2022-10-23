Admirals Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Fall to Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC-- The Norfolk Admirals fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon, despite an impressive third performance.

Greenville jumped out to an early lead, collecting goals from Justin Nachbaur and Tanner Eberle less than a minute apart. The first period lacked discipline from the Admirals, collecting four penalties within the first 20 minutes. Norfolk was able to tighten up defensively for the remainder of the game, despite allowing one more goal early into the second period. They did not commit a penalty in the last two periods. The Admirals increased their offensive pressure in the second period, getting 12 shots on goal but none of them found the back of the net. The offensive pressure continued into the third period, when Blake Murray scored his first of the year to get the Admirals on the board. A Swamp Rabbit penalty gave the Admirals a power play, and Blake Murray found the back of the net once again just two minutes later. With 1:50 remaining, Tomas Vomacka skated to the bench to give the Admirals an extra attacker. The Admirals were able to get multiple shots on goal, but none of them were able to score.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Blake Murray - With two goals, Murray led the way for the Admirals offensively. Murray will look to build upon his 14 goals from last season and be one of the primary goal-scorers for the Admirals this year.

Tomas Vomacka - Making his first start for the Admirals, Vomacka made 29 saves on 32 shots, with multiple highlight reel saves.

LOOKOUT

The Admirals are back in action on Friday, October 28th when they take on the Maine Mariners at home in the first of the 2022 City Series.

