Admirals Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Fall to Greenville
October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
GREENVILLE, SC-- The Norfolk Admirals fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon, despite an impressive third performance.
Greenville jumped out to an early lead, collecting goals from Justin Nachbaur and Tanner Eberle less than a minute apart. The first period lacked discipline from the Admirals, collecting four penalties within the first 20 minutes. Norfolk was able to tighten up defensively for the remainder of the game, despite allowing one more goal early into the second period. They did not commit a penalty in the last two periods. The Admirals increased their offensive pressure in the second period, getting 12 shots on goal but none of them found the back of the net. The offensive pressure continued into the third period, when Blake Murray scored his first of the year to get the Admirals on the board. A Swamp Rabbit penalty gave the Admirals a power play, and Blake Murray found the back of the net once again just two minutes later. With 1:50 remaining, Tomas Vomacka skated to the bench to give the Admirals an extra attacker. The Admirals were able to get multiple shots on goal, but none of them were able to score.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Blake Murray - With two goals, Murray led the way for the Admirals offensively. Murray will look to build upon his 14 goals from last season and be one of the primary goal-scorers for the Admirals this year.
Tomas Vomacka - Making his first start for the Admirals, Vomacka made 29 saves on 32 shots, with multiple highlight reel saves.
LOOKOUT
The Admirals are back in action on Friday, October 28th when they take on the Maine Mariners at home in the first of the 2022 City Series.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 23, 2022
- Royals Thumped in Series Finale vs. Growlers, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Fall to Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- Corson Nets Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Bussi, Jermain Help Mariners Tame Lions - Maine Mariners
- Eberle Strikes Twice, Rabbits Hold off Admirals for First Win of the Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Drop First Ever Meeting with Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Roll Past Royals 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - October 23 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: October 23, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- New Rivalry Begins Between Gladiators and Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Admirals (3:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Seek Second Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Close Weekend Series vs. Growlers in Afternoon Faceoff - Reading Royals
- Americans Bounce Back With 5-3 Win Over Wichita - Allen Americans
- Rapid City Comes Up Short In Utah, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Win 3-2 in Spirited Saturday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Fall to Greenville
- Admirals Drop Home Opener to Stingrays
- Optima Health & Sentara Named Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Season Opening Roster
- Chicago Assigns Goaltender Morris to Norfolk