Corson Nets Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Railers

October 23, 2022







WORCESTER - Noah Corson scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon inside DCU Center in front of 4,107 fans.

Collin Adams gave the Railers a 1-0 lead just 4:48 into the game. Blade Jenkins set up Adams in front of the net and his shot beat goaltender Isaac Poulter. The goal was Adams' first of the year with assists from Jenkins and Reece Newkirk.

The Railers took a 2-0 lead 13:10 into the game as Steve Jandric put home his first of the year on a rebound at the top of the crease. The lone assist was credited to Blake Christensen.

Adirondack answered back to pull within one just over one minute later. Ryan Da Silva fired a shot from the center point and Noah Corson deflected the puck by goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. The goal was Corson's second of the season and third point of the weekend and came 14:14 into the game. The Thunder trailed 2-1 after one period and led in shots, 10-8.

Steve Jandric scored just over midway through the third period to give the Railers a two-goal lead. Jandric moved in all alone and lifted the puck just under the cross bar for a 3-1 lead. Assists were given to Jacob Hayhurst and Christian Evers at 10:03 of the third.

Worcester added an empty-net goal for the 4-1 win.

