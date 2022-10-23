ECHL Transactions - October 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 23, 2022:

Cincinnati:

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Rochester

Greenville:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Louis Henault, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Martin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Brandon Bussi, G activated from reserve

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Max Kaufman, F activated from reserve

Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Cole MacDonald, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Worcester:

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

