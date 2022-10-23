ECHL Transactions - October 23
October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 23, 2022:
Cincinnati:
Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Rochester
Greenville:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Louis Henault, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Martin, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Brandon Bussi, G activated from reserve
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Max Kaufman, F activated from reserve
Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Cole MacDonald, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Worcester:
Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
