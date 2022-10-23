Americans Bounce Back With 5-3 Win Over Wichita

Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), beat the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night 5-3 spoiling Wichita's season opener and getting the two-game split.

Colton Saucerman scored two goals for the Americans, while Zach Pochiro scored for the second game in a row to lead the Americans offensive charge.

Rookie goalie Logan Flodell made his first start between the pipes for the Americans. Flodell stopped 25 of 28 Wichita shots to get the win.

The Americans never trailed in the game outscoring Wichita 4-1 over the first 40 minutes of action.

Both teams each had two power play goals. The Americans went two-for-five on the power play, while Wichita went two-for-seven.

The victory was the Americans first of the season, and first for Head Coach Chad Costello.

"I am proud of our team," said Costello. "We got great goaltending from Flodell, and every player was on board. What made this first win of the year so special was it being such a complete team effort."

The Americans home opener is next Saturday night at 7:05 pm against Wichita. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars

1. ALN - C. Saucerman

2. WIC - S. Fournier

3. ALN - K. Myllari

