Eberle Strikes Twice, Rabbits Hold off Admirals for First Win of the Season
October 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Goaltender Michael McNiven and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits defense held off a late comeback effort by the Norfolk Admirals to win 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville opened an early shot lead over the Admirals and converted for the first goal of the game at 6:13 into the first, as Justin Nachbaur slid his first of the season into the net. At 7:11, Tanner Eberle scored his first as a Swamp Rabbits deflecting the puck into the net for a power-play tally.
Early in the second, Eberle slid past a defender and lifted an in-tight shot over Tomas Vomacka's shoulder and into the net for a 3-0 Greenville lead.
In the third, the Admirals made a late push as Blake Murray netted a pair of goals at 10:36 and 12:36 to close the margin to single point. Swamp Rabbits goaltender Michael McNiven (30/32) made a number of late saves to deny the Admirals a tying goal, as the Swamp Rabbits held on for the 3-2 victory.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 1-0-1-0 while the Admirals fall to 0-3-0-0. Greenville remains at home on Friday, October 28 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to kickoff a two game set with the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
