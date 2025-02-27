Royals Host Mariners on Mental Health & Recovery Night, Game Two of Four-Game Home Stand
February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game home stand on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 PM against the Maine Mariners at Santander Arena.
The Royals home stand continues on Saturday, March 1st against the Mariners before concluding on Wednesday, March 5th against the Adirondack Thunder.
The Wednesday home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game two of their four game home stand on a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0) and a 21-22-8-1 record (51 points) after going 3-1-0-0 and taking six of a possible eight points in a four-game road-trip out west, the Royals dropped their home stand opener against Maine in overtime on Wednesday, February 26th, 4-3.
Previous Game Recap
Forward Matt Miller (11g-19a) enters the week with six goals and eight points (6g-2a) over Reading's last eleven games. Miller has registered a team-high 30 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (15) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (24).
Scouting the Mariners:
Maine enters the weekend with victories in three of their last four games (3-1-0-0) and a 20-28-3-0 record overall (43 points) through 51 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to the series opener overtime win over Reading, the Mariners took two of three games at Norfolk where they shutout the Admirals on Friday, February 22nd, 2-0, and suffered a shutout to the Admirals on Saturday, February 23rd, 3-0, before taking the series finale on Sunday, February 24th, 3-2.
ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in assists (22) and points (37) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (18).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
