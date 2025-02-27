Chase Pauls Returns to Rush from Henderson Silver Knights

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Chase Pauls has returned to the Rush from the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights.

Pauls, 21, signed a Professional Tryout Contract with Henderson on February 19th. He made his AHL debut that night for the Silver Knights in Henderson, then played a second game on February 22nd in Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound rookie came over to Rapid City in a trade with the Bloomington Bison on January 6th. Since joining the Rush, Pauls has totaled three points and a plus-7 rating in 16 games. His plus-minus rating leads all skaters on the Rush's active roster.

A native of Osler, Saskatchewan, Pauls has 41 ECHL games under his belt this season. Pauls played four years in the Western Hockey League, the majority of which came with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

