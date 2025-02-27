Mariners Sign Tate Popple to ATO

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners signed forward Tate Popple to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) on Thursday. Popple was the leading scorer this past season for the University of Waterloo, of USports.

A 24-year-old forward from Brandon, MB, Popple just wrapped up his fourth season at the University of Waterloo (Waterloo, ON). In 28 games, he registered 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists), leading the team. He also added three points in two playoff games.

In his junior hockey career, Popple spent parts of five seasons playing in the Western Hockey League for the Moose Jaw Warriors. From 2019-21, he served as an alternate captain of the team.

An Amateur Tryout lasts either five games or ten days, whichever comes first. The player can then be signed to a Standard Player Contract or released.

The Mariners remain on the road this weekend playing in Reading on Friday and Saturday night, and finishing the trip Sunday afternoon at Wheeling. They return to home ice on Friday, March 7th to host Reading for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM, followed by "First Responders Night" on Saturday, March 8th at 6 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

