ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 27, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
C.J. Valerian, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
delete Simon Boyko, F traded to Kalamazoo
Greenville:
add P.J. Fletcher, F acquired from Bloomington 2/26
Indy:
add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford
delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on bereavement leave
Iowa:
add Kristof Papp, F signed amateur tryout
delete Zenteny Hadobas, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Christian Felton, D recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Maine:
add Tate Popple, F signed amateur tryout
delete Tristan Thompson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Thomas Milic, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
add Brandon Yeamans, F acquired from Iowa 2/25
delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ben Zloty, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Matt Suyderhoud, G released as emergency backup goalie
Rapid City:
add Chase Pauls, D returned from loan by Henderson
delete Matt Araujo, D traded to Utah
Reading:
add Mason Primeau, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
delete Sawyer Boulton, F placed on reserve
delete Lou-Felix Denis, F placed on bereavement
Trois-Rivières:
add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
add Joe Vrbetic, G acquired from Indy 2/21
delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add James White, F signed contract
delete Gabe Klassen, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
add Tanner Schachle, F acquired from Orlando 2/24
delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve
delete Anthony Hora, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Matt Ustaski, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- Chase Pauls Returns to Rush from Henderson Silver Knights - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Araujo Traded to Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Sign Tate Popple to ATO - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Assigned to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Announce 2025 Barnes Award Finalists - Maine Mariners
- Ghost Pirates Reveal St. Patrick's Day Uniforms - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush to Reveal Military Appreciation Night Jersey Tonight at Hangar Pub - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Acquire Forward Yeamens from Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Host Mariners on Mental Health & Recovery Night, Game Two of Four-Game Home Stand - Reading Royals
- Rush Wins Tenth Straight, Tops Idaho in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Fall in OT in Orlando, But Extend Point Streak to Seven Games - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kaleb Pearson Scores in Pro Debut as Steelheads Fall in Overtime, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.