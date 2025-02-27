ECHL Transactions - February 27

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 27, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

C.J. Valerian, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

delete Simon Boyko, F traded to Kalamazoo

Greenville:

add P.J. Fletcher, F acquired from Bloomington 2/26

Indy:

add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford

delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on bereavement leave

Iowa:

add Kristof Papp, F signed amateur tryout

delete Zenteny Hadobas, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Christian Felton, D recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Maine:

add Tate Popple, F signed amateur tryout

delete Tristan Thompson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Thomas Milic, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

add Brandon Yeamans, F acquired from Iowa 2/25

delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Zloty, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Suyderhoud, G released as emergency backup goalie

Rapid City:

add Chase Pauls, D returned from loan by Henderson

delete Matt Araujo, D traded to Utah

Reading:

add Mason Primeau, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Sawyer Boulton, F placed on reserve

delete Lou-Felix Denis, F placed on bereavement

Trois-Rivières:

add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

add Joe Vrbetic, G acquired from Indy 2/21

delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add James White, F signed contract

delete Gabe Klassen, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

add Tanner Schachle, F acquired from Orlando 2/24

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

delete Anthony Hora, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

