Ghost Pirates Reveal St. Patrick's Day Uniforms

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their 2025 St. Patrick's Day jerseys. The team will first wear the specialty uniforms at Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, March 5, against the South Carolina Stingrays. They will also don them at home on Friday, March 7, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The jerseys feature an outline of the Fountain at Forsyth Park on the front, inspired by the annual Greening of the Fountain during St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.

The left and right shoulders feature the Ghost Pirates logo on top of a shamrock.

The City of Savannah will celebrate the 201st Anniversary of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Monday, March 17. For the fourth consecutive year, the Ghost Pirates will be featured in the parade.

The City of Savannah will celebrate the 201st Anniversary of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Monday, March 17. For the fourth consecutive year, the Ghost Pirates will be featured in the parade.

