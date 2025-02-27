Rush to Reveal Military Appreciation Night Jersey Tonight at Hangar Pub

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are partnering with The Hangar Pub of Box Elder for an exclusive in-person first look at its Military Appreciation Night jersey tonight, February 27th at 5:30 p.m.

The Rush will reveal the jersey to the in-person crowd at that date and time. This will be the first time Rush fans can see the specialty jersey, and the only time before the game that fans can see it in-person.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP, is Saturday, March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads with the live specialty jersey auction taking place after the game. The South Dakota Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will once again sponsor the jersey.

The Hangar Pub of Box Elder, proud sponsors of the Rapid City Rush, is located at 114 Box Elder Rd. W., Box Elder, SD 57719.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

