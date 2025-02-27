Inspired by 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War's End, Rush Unveil Military Appreciation Jersey

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, unveiled its annual Military Appreciation Night on Thursday.

Revealing the jersey in front of a live audience at The Hangar Pub in Box Elder, and proudly sponsored by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the 2025 edition of the Rush's specialty jersey drew inspiration from Ellsworth Air Force Base's contributions to the Vietnam War, which ended 50 years ago in April.

Ellsworth's aircraft and airmen were integral to the success of Operation Arc Light, a significant U.S. Air Force campaign which ran from 1965 to 1973 during the Vietnam War. The missions utilized B-52 Stratofortress bombers, many of which came from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth. Flying out of bases in Guam, the airmen flew routes across Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

The 28th Bomb Wing deployed its first B-52 bombers to Southeast Asia in March 1966 and had the distinction of flying the 1000th and 5000th B-52 sorties against enemy forces. Operating in three-plane formations known as "cells," these missions played a pivotal role in key battles, including the defense of Khe Sanh in 1968.

This jersey serves as a reminder and recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of all who bravely served our country during the Vietnam War, including those from Ellsworth Air Force Base who played critical roles in Operation Arc Light.

On the sweater itself are multiple nods to the B-52 bomber and the occasion the team is honoring. On the shoulders are the official Vietnam 50th Anniversary patch and the Strategic Air Command badge. The National Star Insignia, proudly displayed on the side of the B-52s, is on the sleeves. The iconic Rush 'R' logo is red, white, and blue as a tribute to country, and the player numbers are in a military typeface.

In 2023, the Rush won Specialty Jersey of the Year at the ECHL League Awards for their military jerseys featuring call signs from the 34th and 37th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Its most important themed night each season, Military Appreciation Night is an outstanding opportunity every year for the Rush organization to honor their local ties in the military town of Rapid City. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off immediately after the game on Saturday, March 1st with proceeds benefiting CVMA.

To watch the reveal video featuring Blake Bennett, please head to https://youtu.be/yvDUTgZW6J4.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

