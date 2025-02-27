Rush Wins Tenth Straight, Tops Idaho in Overtime

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush

(Rapid City Rush) Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Blake Bennett scored 45 seconds into overtime to deliver the Rush its tenth straight win, a 4-3 victory for Rapid City over the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Bennett, who also scored a power play goal in the first period, continued his incredible pace. He has put up 14 goals in his first 17 Rush games this season. The reigning Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week has scored five times in his last two games.

The Rush used its special teams to generate offense against Idaho. Rapid City started 3-for-3 on the power play, accounting for all three of its goals in regulation. Deni Goure, Bennett, and Connor Mylymok all tallied power play goals.

Neither team led by one throughout the game. Idaho scored an early goal in each of the first two periods, then tied the game with under five minutes remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Bennett took a cross-ice pass from Billy Constantinou and wired a wrist shot to the top-left corner of the net for the win. Bennett has two overtime game-winners against the Steelheads during the winning streak, the first of which began the team's record-breaking run.

Ryan Wagner picked up three assists in the game, bringing him over 50 points on the season. The captain is enjoying his most successful professional season offensively in his first year with the Rush.

Connor Murphy won his third straight game with 29 saves on 32 shots faced. Ben Kraws stopped 16 of 20 in the loss for Idaho.

This win continues the Rush's longest winning streak in its ECHL era. In the process, Rapid City also snapped Idaho's 12-game winning streak inside The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush had not won a home game against the Steelheads since April 12, 2023.

Next game: Friday, February 28 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.