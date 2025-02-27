Matt Araujo Traded to Utah

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has traded defenseman Matt Araujo to the Utah Grizzlies.

Araujo, 27, is in his second professional season and first in the ECHL. An offseason signing by the Rush, Araujo played 21 games with Rapid City including the last four.

The Brookhaven, N.Y. native earned All-Rookie Team honors in the SPHL after a standout season with the Fayetteville Marksmen last year.

