Mariners Announce 2025 Barnes Award Finalists

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the three finalists for the 2025 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award on Thursday. The sixth edition of the award which is honor of the late Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes, will be presented on March 8th at the Mariners "First Responders Night" game against the Reading Royals. Harold Smith (Acton), Nancy Piche (Biddeford), and Stephen Emmons (Brunswick) are this year's finalists.

Harold Smith is a firefighting teacher at Sanford Regional Technical Center. With over 40 years in the fire service, Smith previously served as Chief of the Acton Fire Department, retiring in 2009. Since then, he's dedicated his life to educating the next generation of firefighters as a founding member of the Sanford Regional Technical Center fire training program.

Nancy Piche is a firefighter, EMT, and engine driver for the Biddeford Fire Department, where she's served faithfully for three decades. Also a board member of Toys For Tots, Nancy's commitment to the community is a trait shared by Barnes, whom she knew personally.

Stephen Emmons has served for over 30 years in the Brunswick Fire Department. Heavily involved in fire education, he works with the Tri County Fire Association and within the Brunswick school system, teaching fire safety to students. Steve is a 3rd generation firefighter who has a son currently serving in Brunswick

The Maine Mariners and Teamsters Local 340 have awarded the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award to a worthy local fire to EMS responder annually since 2020, a year after Barnes passed away. Last year, Mike Robitaille of Yarmouth Fire-Rescue became the fifth recipient. Previous winners include Stacy Blaquiere (2023), Josh Pobrislo (2022), Robert Dorr (2021), and Matt St. Pierre (2020).

The award seeks to recognize a Maine first responder who best embodies the heroism and passion for the community shared by Captain Barnes. Barnes passed away in March of 2019 as the result of injuries sustained during a fire rescue in Berwick, Maine, in which Barnes saved the life of a fellow firefighter. He received a hero's funeral with thousands attending at the Cross Insurance Arena. The award committee, comprised of members of the Mariners front office and Teamsters Local 340, interview nominees each year to determine finalists.

"It is a pleasure every year to have the opportunity to meet heroes that keep our community safe and give back in the way Captain Barnes did," said Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "This year had another group of amazing people that deserve recognition and praise for the selfless and tireless work they put in behind the scenes. Captain Barnes left a legacy of commitment to the community he served and that legacy lives on through these finalists as well as all first responders in the state."

First Responders Night will take place on Saturday, March 8th as the Mariners host the Reading Royals at 6 PM. The winner will be presented with the award during the 2nd intermission of the game. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.