K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Assigned to Canucks (AHL)

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Christian Felton has been reassigned from Kalamazoo and loaned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

Felton, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound, Medina, OH native who has played 10 games with Abbotsford this season. The defenseman has played seven games for Kalamazoo this season and possessed one assist with a plus-3 rating.

The rookie scored three goals with four assists and four penalty minutes last season at Merrimack College (NCAA). Felton played three seasons at Merrimack after one at Bentley University, finishing his collegiate career with seven goals, 10 assists and 34 penalty minutes in 98 games played.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders (30-16-4-3) to Wings Event Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be Wizards, Wands and Wings Night, along with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs as you take in the magical atmosphere at the arena! Be sure to stick around after the game for the specialty jersey auction (House Ravenclaw), with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kalamazoo.

