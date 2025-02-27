K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Assigned to Canucks (AHL)
February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Christian Felton has been reassigned from Kalamazoo and loaned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).
Felton, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound, Medina, OH native who has played 10 games with Abbotsford this season. The defenseman has played seven games for Kalamazoo this season and possessed one assist with a plus-3 rating.
The rookie scored three goals with four assists and four penalty minutes last season at Merrimack College (NCAA). Felton played three seasons at Merrimack after one at Bentley University, finishing his collegiate career with seven goals, 10 assists and 34 penalty minutes in 98 games played.
Kalamazoo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders (30-16-4-3) to Wings Event Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
It will be Wizards, Wands and Wings Night, along with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs as you take in the magical atmosphere at the arena! Be sure to stick around after the game for the specialty jersey auction (House Ravenclaw), with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kalamazoo.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2025
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Assigned to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Announce 2025 Barnes Award Finalists - Maine Mariners
- Ghost Pirates Reveal St. Patrick's Day Uniforms - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush to Reveal Military Appreciation Night Jersey Tonight at Hangar Pub - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Acquire Forward Yeamens from Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Host Mariners on Mental Health & Recovery Night, Game Two of Four-Game Home Stand - Reading Royals
- Rush Wins Tenth Straight, Tops Idaho in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Fall in OT in Orlando, But Extend Point Streak to Seven Games - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kaleb Pearson Scores in Pro Debut as Steelheads Fall in Overtime, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Assigned to Canucks (AHL)
- K-Wings Weather Storm, Snatch Thunder Wednesday
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Responds, Preps for Trio of Pivotal Home Games
- K-Wings' Receive Defenseman Christian Felton on Loan from Canucks
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Reassigned to Canucks (AHL)