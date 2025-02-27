Kaleb Pearson Scores in Pro Debut as Steelheads Fall in Overtime, 4-3

February 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (26-17-8-1, 61pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (22-22-5-3, 52pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 1,409 at The Monument Arena. Idaho and Rapid City will meet Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. (MT).

Patrick Moynihan (6th) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 2:27 into the game from Brendan Hoffmann before the Rush scored a pair of back-to-back power-play goals taking a 2-1 lead. Deni Goure tied the score at 3:28 and then Blake Bennett provided the go ahead tally at 9:11. Idaho outshot Rapid City 14-5 in the frame.

Nick Canade (6th) tied the score 31 seconds into the second period for his second goal in his last two games on a setup from Jason Horvath and Mason McCarty. Connor Mylymok put the Rush back on top with a power-play score at 5:40 making it 3-2. Rapid City outshot Idaho 9-3 in the period.

Kaleb Pearson (1st) in his professional debut forced overtime tying the game at 3-3 with 4:41 to play in regulation from Trevor Zins and A.J. White. Idaho outshot Rapid City 15-5 in the frame.

Blake Bennett handed the Rush a 4-3 overtime victory with his second goal of the night coming just 45 seconds into the extra session.

Ben Kraws made 16 saves on 20 shots in the loss while Connor Murphy made 29 saves on 32 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Blake Bennett (RC)

2) Deni Goure (RC)

3) Ryan Wagner (RC)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Rapid City was 3-for-4.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 32-20.

C.J. Walker, Ty Pelton-Byce, Blake Swetlikoff, Patrick Kudla, and Mark Olver did not dress for Idaho.

Connor MacEachern signed a PTO with the AHL's Iowa Wild earlier in the day while Kaleb Pearson was signed to an ECHL contract.

Patrick Moynihan lead all Idaho skaters with five shots.

